Middle school student struck by car in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A middle school student was hit by a vehicle in Beaver Falls.

The Big Beaver Falls Area School District confirmed the student was walking to school on Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

The student has minor injuries and is being treated.

“We appreciate the quick response of first responders and the care they provided. We will continue to support the student and family,” said Big Beaver Falls Area School District Superintendent Dr. Donna M. Nugent.

The Beaver Falls Police Department is leading the investigation. Channel 11 has reached out to them for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

