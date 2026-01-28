Mike McCarthy adds first coach to his staff

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new wide receivers coach, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Henry is a longtime receivers coach who has spent the last three years coaching the Buffalo Bills receivers.

Henry was the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach from 2020-2021 under Mike McCarthy. He left Dallas to take a position as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Indiana University.

Prior to joining McCarthy’s staff in Dallas, Henry was a wide receivers coach at several spots — Cleveland Browns (2018–2019), New York Giants (2016-2017), San Francisco 49ers (2015) and LSU (2012-2014). He also held the title of passing game coordinator at LSU.

