Mike McCarthy to interview for Steelers head coaching job, per report

PITTSBURGH — Could a Pittsburgh native be the next Steelers head coach?

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Steelers scheduled an interview this week with Mike McCarthy, citing sources. The former Packers and Cowboys head coach has previously worked with Steelers GM Omar Khan.

The Steelers have now scheduled an interview this week with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy, per sources.



A Pittsburgh native, McCarthy has won 60.4% of his games with 12 playoff trips in 18 seasons. He would be the first offensive-minded Steelers HC in the modern era. pic.twitter.com/Y41ab7DlTw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2026

Per NBC Sports, McCarthy’s name has also popped up in the Titans’ head coach search. He was connected to the Giants, too, until John Harbaugh was hired Saturday.

McCarthy is far from the only candidate for the Steelers’ head coaching job, but he is one of the few offensive-minded coaches in consideration. The team has also been in touch with at least eight other coaches, according to our partners at Steelers Now, at least six of whom currently serve as defensive coordinators.

McCarthy also has 13 years of coaching history with Aaron Rodgers, who is now a free agent that the Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing back. Rodgers was the Packers’ starting quarterback from 2008 through McCarthy’s firing during the 2018 season and won Super Bowl XLV during that time.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said in his press conference earlier this week that Rodgers came to Pittsburgh to play for Mike Tomlin, and that Tomlin’s departure “will most likely” impact his decision to play another season.

In his 18 seasons, Steelers Now reports that McCarthy has a 174-112-2 record and a .608 winning percentage. He had just five losing seasons out of 18 and an 11-11 playoff record.

