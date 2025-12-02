Mike Tomlin addresses frustration from fans after Steelers’ loss to Buffalo Bills

PITTSBURGH — Head coach Mike Tomlin is in the hot seat.

On Tuesday, Tomlin said he understands the fans’ frustrations and says winning is the only answer.

The Steelers have the chance to take over first place in the division with a win in Baltimore this Sunday.

That’s where their focus lies.

Frustrations among both the team and the fans were incredibly evident during the loss to the Bills.

The fans were booing “Renegade” and even began calling for Mike Tomlin to be fired in chants.

Tomlin was asked about those chants today

He said he generally agrees with the fans from a certain perspective.

“Football is our game. We’re in the sports and entertainment business. If you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. So, when you’re not winning, it’s not entertaining. If you’ve been in this business, you understand that. So, I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go,” Tomlin said.

He was asked if this team has an identity yet.

He put things pretty bluntly, saying: Yes. It’s six and six and he doesn’t like it.

©2025 Cox Media Group