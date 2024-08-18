Mike Tomlin Bluntly Assesses Steelers Offensive Line Performance

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he wasn’t happy about the offensive line’s performance after Saturday night’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The offensive line allowed four sacks for 26 yards. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were also under pressure throughout the night. Through the first two games, the O-line has certainly been below the line.

“I just thought we didn’t do a good enough of job of protecting the quarterback. We got to do a better job in pass protection than we did,” Tomlin said. “Not only in possession downs but just in general. I was really upfront with the group about it in that regard. That can’t be a problem for us. We got to be better than we were tonight in that area.”

In 20 plays, Russell Wilson’s unit gained 19 yards. And the offensive line’s dreadful performance played a big part in the offense not moving the ball.

