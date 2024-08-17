Woman’s body found in Aliquippa alley, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Aliquippa after a woman’s body was found early Saturday morning in an alley.

A police source tells Channel 11 that the investigation began on Friday around 10 p.m. when Aliquippa police got at least one call about shots fired. They investigated the report but didn’t find anything.

Someone called police around 4 a.m. to report finding the woman’s body by a railing in an alley behind the 1200 block of Wade Street, the source said.

Police call the victim a “younger woman” and say she was shot. She has not yet been identified.

It’s currently unclear if the shots fired investigation was in the same area where the woman’s body was later found.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

