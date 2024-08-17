Police looking for 2 people after Clairton house found in ‘disarray’ with children inside

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for two people after their home was found to be in “disarray” with children living inside.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began Wednesday when two girls, ages two and three, were found wandering the neighborhood in the are of Arch Street in Clairton. One was wearing no clothes from the waist down, the other had soiled underwear.

Police say the two were carrying a cell phone belonging to Dannayja Cain. According to the complaint, she was supposed to be watching them but had taken three other kids to a local store.

Police arrested Cain and searched the home. They found it to be in “disarray” with trash and feces all over the place and maggots in an upstairs bathroom. Police were also told there was no food or running water in the home.

Dannayja’s parents, Daniel Cain and Tesha Barnett are now on the run from police. Of the seven kids in total, they are the parents of five and grandparents of two.

Channel 11 went to the neighborhood Friday evening. While speaking with a neighbor, two people approached us, identifying themselves as Daniel and Tesha. They denied the felony endangerment and conspiracy charges against them, calling their house “clean” before walking away.

The neighbor we’d been speaking with told us she didn’t know about the issues at the home.

“You can’t tell people how to take care of their own business, but as far as the kids, I love them,” she said.

She has advice for her neighbors.

“I would advise them to call the police station or something and find out what’s going on.”

Allegheny County Police tell us the kids are in CYF custody as the search for Cain and Barnett continues.

