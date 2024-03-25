Mike Tomlin explains why Russell Wilson will start for Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields instead of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. It was reported directly after they traded for Fields that Wilson would start or maintain the pole position in the battle. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that at the NFL owner’s meetings on Sunday.

And why does Wilson hold that position? Tomlin explained the rationale behind that decision.

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start,” Tomlin said. “I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time, and he’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, and running backs; he’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes over a 12-month calendar. I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from, and it provides clarity for all parties involved as they do some of the informal things at this time of year.

