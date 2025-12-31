Mike Tomlin expresses confidence in Steelers’ ability to bounce back from loss in Cleveland

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are looking ahead to their winner-takes-all game versus the Ravens.

which you can watch here on channel 11 -- sunday night.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin shares in his team’s confidence that they can bounce back from Sunday’s frustrating loss.

Mike Tomlin cut right to the chase earlier this afternoon, saying, “Welcome to AFC North championship week.”

He noted how much of an honor it is to be in these high-stakes matchups, but being in them is just one aspect. Their job is to win

Tomlin highlighted how it seems like Baltimore is always their dance partners in these hotly contested matchups

He noted that their focus this week is going to be stopping Derrick Henry, who is coming off a 216-yard, four-touchdown performance.

After Sunday’s game, Aaron Rodgers said he has full confidence the Steelers will be able to bounce back and win this week.

We asked Tomlin about his confidence in his QB and that statement.

“I’m not surprised. That’s one of the things that made him really attractive to us; that can-do attitude and the experience and resume that goes with it. I don’t think it’s work for him. I think it’s as natural as breathing and…if he’s breathing, I expect to see that from him as we lean in on this game,” Tomlin said.

Some good news on T.J. Watt’s potential return, with Tomlin saying he’s optimistic about his potential inclusion in the game. They’ll work him up over the course of the week and let practice participation be their guide.

Channel 11 is your home for the biggest game of the year.

Steelers and Ravens will air Sunday night at 8:20.

Live pregame coverage from Acrisure Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group