Mike Tomlin mum on details surrounding T.J. Watt injury

Head coach Mike Tomlin gave his weekly summary of the injuries and ailments surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he had scant few details to share about the situation surrounding outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung last Wednesday after undergoing a dry needling procedure following his workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He was taken to a local hospital and had a procedure to repair the injury, and was released.

Watt missed the team’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and while Tomlindidn’t rule Watt out for next week’s contest against the Detroit Lions, he also didn’t provide much of an update on his status.

“I’ve got no new news on T.J.,” Tomlin said. “I’m sure I will a later in the week, but I haven’t heard any new updates regarding his availability or what that looks like a

