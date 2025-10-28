Mike Tomlin refutes report Steelers have signed WR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The reunion between Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have to wait. Despite ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reporting the latter had signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his workout with the team on Monday, Valdes-Scantling has yet to sign with Mike Tomlin’s team.

“We’re also working Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson today. It’s just a normal procedure for us on Monday and Tuesday, like it is for the other 31 teams,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “We’re continually evaluating what’s out there and how we could potentially be better. If we sign him, you’ll hear about it.”

Valdes-Scantling, 31, began his pro career as a fifth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He caught passes from Rodgers during his first four go-rounds.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group