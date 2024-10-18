Mike Tomlin remains mum on Steelers QB decision

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is taking the quarterback decision down to the 11th hour for Sunday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Tomlin said on Friday that he has a starting quarterback for Sunday, but is keeping that decision in-house. He also reiterated that it’s possible they will play both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson spent the Steelers’ first five games dressed as the emergency third quarterback after re-injuring his right calf in the week leading up to the season opener. Kyle Allen dressed as Fields’ backup for each of the first five weeks.

