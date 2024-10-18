Local

Mike Tomlin remains mum on Steelers QB decision

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at training camp Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson (3) and Justin Fields (2) participate in the NFL football team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is taking the quarterback decision down to the 11th hour for Sunday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Don’t miss the Steelers as they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. on Channel 11.

Tomlin said on Friday that he has a starting quarterback for Sunday, but is keeping that decision in-house. He also reiterated that it’s possible they will play both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson spent the Steelers’ first five games dressed as the emergency third quarterback after re-injuring his right calf in the week leading up to the season opener. Kyle Allen dressed as Fields’ backup for each of the first five weeks.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Cashier at local Arby’s took woman’s debit card in drive-thru, nearly stole $1,000, police say
  • One Direction singer Liam Payne’s preliminary autopsy released
  • Shots fired at Pittsburgh detectives in Penn Hills, search for suspect underway
  • VIDEO: Woman accused of trashing Donegal bed & breakfast: ‘It was actually shocking’
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read