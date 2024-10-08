Mike Tomlin: Steelers are ‘pushing forward’ with Justin Fields as starting QB against Raiders

PITTSBURGH — One question going into Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s usual Tuesday press conference surrounded the team’s quarterback situation and if there would be a change in who takes the starting role against the Raiders this weekend.

Justin Fields has been the starting quarterback for all of the regular season games so far, as Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury that’s kept him mostly on the sidelines since training camp.

Tomlin says the team is in a “little bit of a different place” with Wilson this week. Wilson is scheduled to participate fully in practice on Wednesday.

But overall, not much is changing. Wilson will practice with the second team and Fields will prepare as the starter. Tomlin said they’ll continue in this pattern until Wilson “gets to a point where we’re comfortable with what we’re looking at.”

One of Tomlin’s points of focus for the week is getting back to business, or winning.

The quarterback situation isn’t the only concern when it comes to getting back to business, so are injuries. Tomlin spoke of a “laundry list” of injuries the team is currently facing.

Tomlin says four players are already ruled out for Sunday: DeMarvin Leal, Nick Herbig, Cordarrelle Patterson and Alex Highsmith. Three more players are listed as doubtful: Jaylen Warren, Damontae Kazee and MyCole Pruitt.

Tomlin also addressed the actions of wide receiver George Pickens during the team’s loss against the Cowboys. During the game, he got three receptions on seven targets for 26 yards and played only 34 of 57 offensive snaps. He also yanked Cowboy cornerback Jourdan Lewis down by the facemask at the end of the game.

“I am aware of that and obviously that has been and will continue to be addressed,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin previously stated Pickens was on the bench Sunday “in an effort to get more productivity” and for “snap management.” He said Pickens’ lack of action had “no underlying story.”

