Mike Tomlin and wife Kiya to receive prestigious award

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya will be honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award at the annual Ireland Funds dinner at Acrisure Stadium on March 15. The award is given to leaders who have produced successful organizational initiatives in response to a significant contemporary problem.

Mike Tomlin resigned on Jan. 13 after serving 19 years as the Steelers’ head coach. Kiya Tomlin, a fashion designer, launched her brand back in 2014 with the goal of uniting cover girl glamour and ultimate comfort.

Pittsburgh native and actor Michael Keaton will be honored with the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador’s Award. The award is presented to an individual who reflects Ambassador Rooney’s leadership, love of Pittsburgh and contribution to the community.

