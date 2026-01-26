Milanes Mobile food truck owners to open Cuban restaurant in McKees Rocks this spring

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The owners of Cuban food truck Milanes Mobile are preparing to open a brick-and-mortar location in McKees Rocks.

First launched by husband and wife Carlos and Collyn Milanes as a food truck in the spring of 2025, Milanes Cuban Corner is set to open at 112 Chartiers Ave. in McKees Rocks Plaza this spring. The duo had received support from nonprofit Food 21 to put down roots in McKees Rocks, next to the borough’s Aldi supermarket.

“With our truck, I always try to describe it as more Miami style, Cuban food with a twist, but here we’re really aiming to do more traditional meals,” Collyn Milanes said. “We’ll still do our completas, which translates to complete, like a complete dish and has yellow rice or picadillo, some black beans and then we put our garlic sauce and pico on it, which is not traditional, but that’s the color and the flavor that I like to add. But here we’re hoping to have more traditional food like ropa vieja and two different types of rice at a time, or have oxtail as a special here and there.”

