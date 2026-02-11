Milan’s Olympic Fan Village creates unique, free experiences for travelers

MILAN — Hundreds of fans gathered outside Sforza Castle in Piazza del Cannone, where their attention was focused on a giant screen streaming the men’s 5,000-meter speed skating final. With each lap, the sound of the crowd filled the plaza, turning one of Milan’s most historic landmarks into an Olympic arena.

The site is one of several locations that comprise the Milano Cortina 2026 Official Fan Village, a free space designed to bring energy back into the heart of the host city. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Fan Village offers visitors the opportunity to watch live Olympic events, participate in interactive activities, and experience the Games without a ticket. Live coverage throughout the space is powered by HBO Max, the official streaming partner of the Fan Villages.

Around the plaza, sponsor activations from brands including Visa, Coca-Cola, Lilly, Powerade, and KIKO Milano offered games, giveaways, and hands-on experiences. Between events, a live host kept the crowd engaged with coordinated activities.

Jason Stark, an Olympic Committee volunteer for the Team USA Welcome Experience, was also in attendance and shared that sponsor involvement supports athletes from the moment they arrive.

“The first place they go is the Sheraton Hotel to get fitted, and all of the different sponsors give them gear. There are tailors there, and then they go to the Athlete Village, and our job is to welcome them on arrival,” Stark said.

“While I volunteer, I wanted to take the Olympic experience in, as well. So, I’ve been to speed skating, figure skating, the cauldron, and now I’m here in the Fan Zone just trying to take it all in,” Stark said.

The atmosphere peaked during the men’s 5,000 meters, where Norway’s Sander Eitrem captured gold in Olympic-record time, followed by the Czech Republic’s Martin Jílek with silver and Italy earning bronze. When the Italian skater reached the podium, the crowd went wild, waving flags and applauding as if they were there.

For many visitors, the Fan Village provides a way to experience the Olympics without the cost burden of attending events in person.

Owen Williams, a Boston College student studying abroad at the University of Barcelona, attended the event to experience the Olympics without committing to a specific competition.

“Traveling is super easy, so we wanted to pick a city each weekend, and we knew Milan was going to be very lively and bustling, but we didn’t want to buy tickets. It’s awesome to see all the free events and excursions,” Williams said.

Williams also reflected on the atmosphere compared with his hometown.

“Especially in Boston, you see vendors everywhere for big games, every bar is packed, you see people watching the game while they are walking around the city, and here it’s a little bit different. People are watching it live in person.”

In addition to providing a space to watch the Games, the Fan Village offers fans opportunities to connect directly with Olympic athletes. From Feb. 8 through Feb. 22, Piazza del Cannone hosts daily Champions Celebrations from 5 to 7 p.m., when medalists and other competitors may appear on stage, depending on their competition schedules

