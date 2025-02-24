Mild weather this week with temperatures above normal

PITTSBURGH — You can lose the heavy, winter gear for much of the week this week as temperatures will reach toward the 50s a few times over the next couple of days.

A few light showers are possible early in the day on Tuesday, but most of the day will just be cloudy. The next chance for rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday with our next cold front. That rain will be fairly scattered and light as well.

The next decent push of colder air will arrive next weekend with highs in the 30s on Friday and Saturday.

