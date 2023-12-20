Military funeral planned for 3 unclaimed veterans at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies next week

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A military funeral is planned for three unclaimed veterans next week at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Aubrey Higginbotham, a World War II veteran and Tuskegee Airman, is among the three men being honored.

Louis Higginbotham, Aubrey’s brother, was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Army, is being honored in the ceremony as well.

The third veteran being honored is Joseph Calhoun, who served in the United States Marine Corps for four years.

The cremated remains of all three veterans were being cared for in the Washington County crypt at Washington Cemetery.

Washington County Commissioner and veteran of the United States Marine Corps Larry Maggi worked with a retired military member, Miles Glotfelty, to plan the services.

“I’m hoping that a lot of people will attend this service and help give these men the military burials they deserve,” Maggi said. “It is time to thank these men for their service and it’s reassuring to know that they will rest in peace in this beautiful and tranquil National Cemetery.”

Anyone who would like to attend the services is asked to meet at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The cemetery is located at 1158 Morgan Road in Bridgeville.

