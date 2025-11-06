Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream partners with firm to franchise brand

PITTSBURGH — Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream is looking to expand even further.

The local ice cream brand, which has 20 locations between Pennsylvania and Florida, is taking the next step toward franchising.

According to a release, Millie’s has partnered with Franchise FastLane, a company that helps brands as they seek to expand. Particularly, Millie’s has joined the company’s CarPool program, which, according to the release, “equips emerging brands with the tools, coaching and momentum need to scale responsibly.”

Millie’s, along with Franchise FastLane and the CarPool program, is currently looking for franchise partners.

