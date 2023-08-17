Millions of dollars in federal funding going toward major development in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local community is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to use toward a part of the project being called the biggest private, public partnership in Pennsylvania.

The Marketplace District is being built off of Montour Run Road in Moon Township. The entire project has the potential to develop nearly 800 acres.

“We all need and deserve the best infrastructure in the world, we don’t have it right now,” said Congressman Chris Deluzio. “We’re rebuilding it.”

Montour Run Road runs parallel to the Montour Trail between Robinson and Moon Townships.

“It’s delipidated,” said Moon Transportation Authority Executive Director Lynn Colosi. “It’s congested. It has safety problems.”

It’s already used to access all the shopping in Robinson Township.

“This corridor,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Not just Moon. But I see our friends from North Fayette are here and Findlay and this whole corridor of Robinson is really the next fastest growing place in this region right now, but it only happens when we’re going to invest in a smart way in infrastructure, transportation and quality of life issues like we’re doing right now.”

To handle that growth, the Moon Transportation Authority says Montour Run Road, from Business 376 to just beyond the hill you’d take to FedEx Ground Headquarters, plus Market Place Boulevard needs a $6.7 million investment. The road project would consist of widening lanes as well as adding lanes of traffic, turning lanes, new signals and sidewalks. Congressman Chris Deluzio secured federal funding for more than half of it.

“We are creating a 15-minute walking community,” said Colosi. “Biking community. A community that a disabled person could wheelchair around if they had to. They can work there. They can live there. They can use trails. They can go to restaurants. They can go to retail. All of those things are happening in this development that we call the biggest private, public partnership in Pennsylvania.”

Single-family homes and townhomes have been built and are still being constructed. Diamond Ridge is taking shape, which will consist of three office buildings and outdoor wellness spaces. There will also be more than 400 apartments, an assisted living complex plus bars, restaurants and retail that haven’t been announced yet.

They’re planning on starting the work to reconfigure Montour Run Road sometime next year, and it’s not expected to be finished until the end of 2025.

Deluzio says this project requires more than 1,900 temporary construction jobs, and the Marketplace District is expected to create more than 1,500 permanent jobs. They’re also forecasting that local and state tax revenues will generate more than $14 million annually.

