Millions of dollars in upgrades coming to Westmoreland County train stations

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Freight trains rumble through the Greensburg Station all day, but two Amtrak trains pick up and drop off passengers – about every 12 hours.

“Train 42 goes eastbound at 8:11 a.m., Train 43 comes westbound and stops in Pittsburgh, that’s its final destination, at 7:08 p.m.,” said Mark Kuhns, the caretaker for the Greensburg Station.

Kuhns has been the caretaker of the Greensburg Station for nearly 21 years. He’s a private contractor that helps keep the Amtrak station running. He’s seen one big thing in recent years.

“Railroad passenger service here in Greensburg has picked up,” Kuhns said. “I see it every day. The people are great. People love the train! That’s the way to go.’

The Pennsylvania Line – which is the train line that runs from Pittsburgh through Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and New York, will be getting brand new trains in 2026.

Also in the next two years, big upgrades are coming to the two train stations in Westmoreland County on the Pennsylvania line thanks to $6.6 million in Amtrak spending.

A total of $4.9 million will be spent on Greensburg.

“Up here on the platforms where we are, they’re going to extend them a little further, they’ll be closed in, heated, and air-conditioned,” Kuhns explained. “Downstairs will get new heating and air conditioning.”

$1.7 million will be spent on upgrades to the Latrobe station – with a big focus on becoming more accessible and ADA-compliant

“They need to put a ramp up there for people to get up to the platform,” Kuhns said.

It’ll take a few years to finish, but Kuhns thinks the renovations are worth it and will enhance a rider’s experience

“It’s great, and the upgrades will only increase the ridership, I think, myself,” he said.

