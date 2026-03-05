Millvale Borough Police Department investigating series of vehicle break-ins

MILLVALE, Pa. — The Millvale Borough Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins.

On Wednesday, police said they received reports of multiple vehicle break-ins happening overnight and in the early morning.

Residents are reminded to remove their keys from their vehicles, lock their car doors and hide any valuables inside.

Anyone who has cameras that captured video of suspicious activity in the borough is asked to report it to the police by calling 412-821-3410.

