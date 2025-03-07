Millvale Police asking for help finding man wanted on multiple felony warrants for theft

MILLVALE, Pa. — The Millvale Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants for theft.

Police said that Stephen Ebner is known to frequent Millvale, Etna and Sharpsburg.

Court documents state that on Wednesday around 11 p.m., a woman reported her car stolen from Washers and More Laundromat on Grant Avenue. Police said that surveillance video showed Ebner take the keys to the car off of a counter and steal the SUV.

On Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m., police said Ebner returned to the same business and allegedly stole a bag of money. A man told police he was there to empty the skill machines for a vending company and there was possibly over $10,000 in the bag. Police said Ebner was seen on surveillance video grabbing the bag off a table and running out the door.

Anyone who sees Ebner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Millvale Police at 412-821-3410.

