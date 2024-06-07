Local

Mini-golf returns to Mellon Square next week

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Mini-golf returns to Mellon Square next week

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Get ready, mini-golf fans.

Mini-golf is returning to Mellon Square from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16, coinciding with Father’s Day.

Each game on the nine-hole course is $5, and students can enjoy a discounted rate of $2 with a valid ID.

Live music, food and local artists will be on site. Guests 21 and up can enjoy alcoholic beverages.

“We received such an enthusiastic response from players of all ages and skills last year, that it was a no-brainer to bring this popular event back to Mellon Square this summer,” said Jeremy Waldrup, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than with a leisurely round of mini-golf!”

Mini-golf will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania
  • Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces
  • Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting
  • VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read