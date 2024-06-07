Mini-golf returns to Mellon Square next week

PITTSBURGH — Get ready, mini-golf fans.

Mini-golf is returning to Mellon Square from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16, coinciding with Father’s Day.

Each game on the nine-hole course is $5, and students can enjoy a discounted rate of $2 with a valid ID.

Live music, food and local artists will be on site. Guests 21 and up can enjoy alcoholic beverages.

“We received such an enthusiastic response from players of all ages and skills last year, that it was a no-brainer to bring this popular event back to Mellon Square this summer,” said Jeremy Waldrup, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than with a leisurely round of mini-golf!”

Mini-golf will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group