Minor’s last-second putback pushes Pitt to second round of ACC Tournament

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt men’s basketball acquired new life by sneaking into the ACC Tournament on the final day of the regular season. With that renewal and perhaps the final March of Jeff Capel’s tenure at Pitt, the Panthers took full advantage on the first day of postseason play.

It came down to the wire, but the 15th-seeded Pitt Panthers defeated No. 10 Stanford, 64-63, in the first round of the ACC Tournament Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

In a game that featured 11 lead changes, Pitt needed another hero of its small rotating cast to step up late. On Saturday, it was Nojus Indrusaitis. Tuesday, it was fifth-year senior Damarco Minor.

CHAOS ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE ACC TOURNAMENT ‼️



PITT STUNS STANFORD 🫨



(via @accnetwork)



pic.twitter.com/GpSNeZThQG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2026

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group