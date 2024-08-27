37 PPS facilities to operate on half-day schedule Wednesday due to high temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Thirty-seven Pittsburgh Public Schools without air conditioning will operate on a half-day schedule on Wednesday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

A spokesperson for PPS made the announcement on Monday night.

Typically on days with extreme heat, students of schools without AC learn remotely. The change this week is to “address the demands of the new school year,” according to a news release.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Dr. Wayne Walters, Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. “By adjusting our schedule, we’re taking proactive steps to manage the heat and maintain a conducive learning environment that supports our students and families during the back-to-school transition.”

The following facilities will operate on a half day Wednesday, Aug. 28:

Allderdice, Arsenal (PreK-5, 6-8), Banksville, Beechwood, Brookline, Carrick, Chartiers, Clayton (including OCA Satellite Site), Colfax, Concord, Crescent, Dilworth, Fulton, Grandview, Greenfield, Liberty, Lincoln, Linden, Manchester, Mifflin, Miller, Montessori, Morrow (Intermediate and Primary buildings), Northview Heights Early Childhood Center, Perry (including OCA Satellite Site), Roosevelt Early, Schiller, Science and Technology, Spring Garden, Spring Hill, Sterrett, Student Achievement Center, Weil, Westinghouse, Whittier and Woolslair.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group