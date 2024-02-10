Missing alligator found in Kiski Township, taken to reptile rescue

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The hunt for a missing alligator is over.

Kiski Township police shared photos on Facebook announcing that an alligator had been found after almost a year.

>> After alligators in Kiski River, state rep. wants to increase punishment for exotic animal release

The alligator, “Neo,” escaped last summer from his owner’s home.

“After almost an entire year of gator troubles, the final gator has been apprehended! We’d like to thank the community for their help and support,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Neo will be taken to Nate’s Reptile Rescue in South Park Township before heading to a permanent home in Florida.

