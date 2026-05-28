North Versailles police search for missing man with dementia who left home in a car

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The North Versailles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say is missing and endangered.

Larry Ryan, 78, left his home in the borough Thursday morning.

He was driving a blue Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registration MPY2121.

Ryan reportedly contacted his wife and told her that he was lost.

The last known location of Ryan’s car was in the City of Greensburg around 12:30 p.m.

Police say Ryan has dementia and other serious medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

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