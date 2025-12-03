Missouri man, 19, arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Western Pennsylvania

A 19-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Washington County on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 reported stolen from Missouri, but the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit. The chase ended when the vehicle struck a commercial motor vehicle and backed into a State Police patrol car on Interstate 70.

The incident began on East Buffalo Church Road in Buffalo Township when police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver, identified as Kemari Flowers of Saint Peters, Missouri, tried to evade police by entering I-70 west at the Taylorstown interchange.

Despite the collision with a commercial vehicle and a police patrol car, no injuries were reported. Flowers was taken into custody without further incident.

He faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

