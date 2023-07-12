‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ LEGO set under review for production

PITTSBURGH — After achieving enough support, a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” LEGO set is now being considered for production.

The 1,968 piece set honors the show’s 1968 premiere. It features the television home of Mister Rogers on one side and the Neighborhood of Make-Believe on the other. The set includes the red trolley, King Friday’s Castle and Daniel Striped Tiger’s clock, among other memorable details of Fred Rogers’ “television home.” It comes with several minifigures and is “packed” with easter eggs.

The creator, a self-proclaimed Mister Rogers super-fan, was inspired to create the set as a tribute to Fred Rogers -- who died 20 years ago.

The set is being considered for production after it got 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas site. An official LEGO comment on the set’s page confirms it advanced to the September 2023 Review.

The review process could take several months and if it is “green-lit” moves onto development, which LEGO says is the longest phase of the project.

Any updates on the project will be posted on the set’s page.

