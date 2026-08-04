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Mitch Keller placed on IL, done for season

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Diamondbacks Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates placed right-handed starter Mitch Keller on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury, ending his season.

It’s been a difficult year for Keller, who took the loss on Sunday against the Reds after allowing seven runs in two innings. Keller made 22 starts and went 6-8 with a 5.29 ERA, his highest mark since he pitched to a 6.17 ERA in 2021. The right-hander’s 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season are the lowest of his career excluding the shortended-2020 season.

Things started off well for Keller this season. The 30-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA in his first eight starts through May 7. But over his last 14 starts, Keller went 2-7 with a 6.95 ERA.

Keller is under contract with the Pirates for two more seasons. He will make just under $18.5 million in 2027 and will make just shy of $20.5 million in 2028.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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