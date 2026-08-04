Mitch Keller placed on IL, done for season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates placed right-handed starter Mitch Keller on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury, ending his season.

It’s been a difficult year for Keller, who took the loss on Sunday against the Reds after allowing seven runs in two innings. Keller made 22 starts and went 6-8 with a 5.29 ERA, his highest mark since he pitched to a 6.17 ERA in 2021. The right-hander’s 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season are the lowest of his career excluding the shortended-2020 season.

Things started off well for Keller this season. The 30-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA in his first eight starts through May 7. But over his last 14 starts, Keller went 2-7 with a 6.95 ERA.

Keller is under contract with the Pirates for two more seasons. He will make just under $18.5 million in 2027 and will make just shy of $20.5 million in 2028.

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