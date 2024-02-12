Local

Steelers, QB Mitch Trubisky decide to mutually part ways, according to new report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mitch Trubisky Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are parting ways, according to an NFL Insider.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo cites sources in a post saying the decision between the team and Trubisky was mutual.

Trubisky had two years left on his contract with the Steelers.

Trubisky signed with the team in 2022, to start at quarterback, but he was replaced by Kenny Pickett after three and a half games. He then served in a backup role in 2022 and 2023 until he was usurped by Mason Rudolph.

According to a report by our partners at SteelersNow, releasing Trubisky provides the team with significant salary cap savings and allows him to talk to other teams earlier in the free agency process. The Steelers absorb a $4.6 million dead cap hit on their 2024 rolls and save $2.9 million is salary cap space since they released him before June 1.

