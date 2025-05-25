Mix of sun and clouds today; Memorial Day temps to reach lower 70s

We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds today.

A spotty shower is possible south of Pittsburgh along I-70, but check the forecast throughout the day for any changes before making outdoor plans.

Memorial Day will see a nice, little warm-up, with temperatures jumping into the lower 70s late in the day with plenty of sunshine.

So, grab a hat and sunscreen and enjoy some time outdoors.

Rain showers will return to the area on Tuesday, especially later in the day.

