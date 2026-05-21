Mlodzinski, bullpen combine to blank Cardinals; Pirates snap four-game skid

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Carmen Mlodzinski and four relievers combined to shut out the St. Louis Cardinals as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 2nd, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz lined a solo home run to right field off Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy (3-3).

Top 4th, 2-0 PIT: The Pirates (25-24) put together a two-out rally against McGreevy to push across another run. Konnor Griffin singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After an Endy Rodríguez walk, Jhostynxon Garcia lined a base hit up the middle for his first-career RBI.

Top 6th, 3-0 PIT: The Pirates loaded the bases against McGreevy and tacked on another run on a Nick Gonzales sacrifice fly against left-hander Justin Bruihl, who relieved the Cardinals starter.

Top 8th, 7-0 PIT: Pittsburgh poured it on for four runs against Matt Svanson. Jake Mangum singled to right with runners on the corners and Gonzales followed with an RBI single of his own. Two batters later, Bryan Reynolds delivered a two-out two-run double.

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