Mobile home catches on fire after being struck by lightning in Washington County

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged a brand-new mobile home in Washington County on Sunday.

Members of Bentleyville Fire-Rescue said they were called to the 300 block of Beallsville Road at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday for a reported fire.

Flames and smoke were spreading on the roof of a mobile home.

Firefighters said they believe the fire began after the structure was hit by lightning.

No injuries were reported. The mobile home was brand new and no one had moved in yet.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour and a half.

