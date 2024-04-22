Mobile home damaged by fire in Fayette County

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home in Fayette County sustained heavy damage after a fire on Sunday.

Fayette County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of 2nd Street in Luzerne Township at around 6:00 p.m.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Witnesses say a dog was inside but was rescued by firefighters.

Neighbors say two adults and two children live inside the home but they were not there when flames broke out.

The fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

