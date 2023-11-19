Mobile home damaged by fire in Fayette County

OLIVER, Pa. — A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Easter Street at the Holiday Mobile Home Park in Oliver at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire appears to have caused severe damage inside the home and has even destroyed some of the siding.

Investigators say no one was hurt.

People do live inside of the mobile home but were not home when the flames began to spread.

The Red Cross has been called to help those residents.

