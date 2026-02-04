Mobile home scorched by fire in Luzerne Township

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home was scorched by fire in Luzerne Township on Tuesday.

Fayette County dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Fayette Avenue near First Street at 7:44 p.m.

A large hole was visible on one side of the home.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

