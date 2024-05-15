Local

Mon Incline closures planned for safety training

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Mon Incline

PITTSBURGH — Three temporary closures are planned for the Monongahela Incline.

The incline will close from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday and next Wednesday, May 22, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12 for safety rescue training simulations. The incline shuttle vans will operate during those times, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says.

