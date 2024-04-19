Mon Incline reopens after electrical repairs

PITTSBURGH — After six weeks of electrical repairs, the Mon Incline has reopened.

The incline has been closed since March 5, when Pittsburgh Regional Transit says a pair of resistors failed, causing the brakes to engage.

New parts were installed and testing began last weekend. The incline passed state inspection and reopened at 3 p.m. Friday.

The repairs are under contract from the 2022-23 rehabilitation project and will not cost PRT or Allegheny County taxpayers any additional money.

The incline has been closed multiple times since the $8.2 million project was completed.

