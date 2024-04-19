Local

Mon Incline reopens after electrical repairs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Mon Incline reopens after electrical repairs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — After six weeks of electrical repairs, the Mon Incline has reopened.

The incline has been closed since March 5, when Pittsburgh Regional Transit says a pair of resistors failed, causing the brakes to engage.

New parts were installed and testing began last weekend. The incline passed state inspection and reopened at 3 p.m. Friday.

The repairs are under contract from the 2022-23 rehabilitation project and will not cost PRT or Allegheny County taxpayers any additional money.

The incline has been closed multiple times since the $8.2 million project was completed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘American Idol’ alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dead at 47 according to reports
  • Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win
  • Pittsburgh tow truck driver accused of charging 27 customers nearly $300K for short-trip tows
  • VIDEO: Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read