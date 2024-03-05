Door issue causes another Mon Incline closure

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is closed once again.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the Mon Incline shut down around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday because of an issue with the doors.

Until the issue is resolved, a shuttle bus will run between the upper and lower stations.

The Mon Incline is down at this time due to an issue with the doors. A shuttle bus will operate between the upper and lower stations. We'll provide more information as we receive it. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) March 5, 2024

The Mon Incline has repeatedly shut down in the last year, including several longer closures — like a 10-day closure in August 2023 after two cars got stuck with people inside and a five-week closure in early 2024 while crews worked to fix electrical and mechanical problems.

Only days after the incline came back in service from the five-week closure, it briefly shut down because of a door issue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

