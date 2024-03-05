Local

Door issue causes another Mon Incline closure

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mon Incline One of the cars of the Monongahela Incline approaches the downhill terminal, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is closed once again.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the Mon Incline shut down around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday because of an issue with the doors.

Until the issue is resolved, a shuttle bus will run between the upper and lower stations.

The Mon Incline has repeatedly shut down in the last year, including several longer closures — like a 10-day closure in August 2023 after two cars got stuck with people inside and a five-week closure in early 2024 while crews worked to fix electrical and mechanical problems.

Only days after the incline came back in service from the five-week closure, it briefly shut down because of a door issue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

