PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf will be closed on Thursday and Friday because of a flood advisory.

The advisory was issued for the Ohio River on Wednesday.

Parking will be available at the First Avenue Garage and Third Avenue Garage, the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh said.

