Monaca man pleads guilty to sexual exploiting 2 minors

PITTSBURGH — A Monaca man pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday after investigators say he convinced two kids to make sexual content.

Nicholas Sittig, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors and obstructing justice, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators allege Sittig “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor” who lives in California to create sexually explicit content between August 2023 and April 2024. Sittig reportedly made the child help him destroy records of the sexual offenses, namely Snapchat messages, once he realized he was under investigation.

Homeland Security investigators allege he similarly exploited another child from Eastern Pennsylvania from December 2023 through March 2024.

Sittig was caught as part of Project Safe Childhood, a federal operation protecting kids from sexual abuse.

He will be sentenced in June and faces anywhere from 15 to 50 years in prison, as well as an up to $250,000 fine.

