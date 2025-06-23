Monaca Walmart loses power in grocery area

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Employees at the Monaca Walmart are working to restore power in part of the store.

A Walmart spokesperson says the Brodhead Road location is waiting on a generator to be set up, after the grocery area lost power Sunday.

Although there is no estimated time, the generator was expected to be running by Sunday night, the spokesperson says.

>>> Thousands without power amid extreme heat wave in Southwestern Pennsylvania <<<

People could not purchase items from freezers or refrigerators during the outage.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Thousands of power outages have been reported in the Pittsburgh area because of the recent extreme heat, which can strain the electric grid and interrupt service.

