Over 1,000 customers without power amid extreme heat wave in Southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 9:30 p.m. Power outages have dropped significantly in our area.

Duquesne Light Company said crews worked quickly to make repairs to outages that have mostly all been caused by the extreme weather conditions.

As of 9:30 p.m., DLC reported 457 power outages in Allegheny County and 19 in Beaver County.

West Penn Power reported the following:

Allegheny County - 20 outages

Armstrong County - 139 outages

Butler County - 72 outages

Indiana County - 166 outages

Lawrence County - 21 outages

Washington County - 738 outages

Westmoreland County - 54 outages

Thousands of people are without electricity as an extreme heat wave hits Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Duquesne Light Company says prolonged heat, even without any severe weather, can strain the electric grid and lead to service interruptions. During this period of blistering heat, the utility company is increasing staffing to ensure any outages are restored as quickly as possible.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> DLC warns prolonged heat can lead to power outages, urges public to take action

As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Duquesne Light Company reported power outages in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Allegheny County had 7,274 power outages and Beaver County had 18 power outages.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power outages reached almost 800.

Outages were as follows:

Allegheny County - 113 outages

Armstrong County - 138 outages

Indiana County - 166 outages

Lawrence County - 41 outages

Washington County - 287 outages

Westmoreland County - 51 outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group