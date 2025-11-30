Monday to be cold and dry before snow could begin accumulating into Tuesday

It will be cold and windy this evening. Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s, and wind chills will be in the teens. A few lake effect snow showers are possible late tonight. Isolated slick spots are possible mainly north.

It will be cloudy, dry and cold on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. The cold air is in place ahead of the next system that will likely bring accumulating snow to the area starting overnight Monday and through midday Tuesday. Snow will likely impact travel.

The steadiest snow is likely between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. The bulk of the snow will exit by Tuesday afternoon, with just some leftover snow showers throughout the day. Snowfall potential is between 2-4 inches for most of the area. Snow and rain mix is possible south in southern Fayette and Monongalia counties, where slightly less snowfall accumulation is possible, along with the chance for some freezing rain. Plan on slippery travel from late Monday night through Tuesday.

The cold air stays locked in through the week, with another shot of snow showers for the end of the work week.

