Monday evening finishes hot; rain likely on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be very warm this evening with slightly more humid conditions late. Overnight temperatures will not be as cool; expect the low 60s.

Rain arrives Tuesday, showers are possible early, but steadier to heavier rain is likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Heavy rainfall at times may create ponding on roads and reduce visibility. Make sure to allow extra time for travel. Thunder is also possible. Rain showers may linger into early Wednesday morning in areas south and east of Pittsburgh before moving out.

Cooler air will follow, with highs only making it to the 60s starting Wednesday for the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows will get colder with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s for Thursday and Friday morning. Patchy frost may be possible for some early Thursday morning.

Sunshine will continue into the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

