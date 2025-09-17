Monessen City School District alerts family of multiple cases of Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease

MONESSEN, Pa. — The Monessen City School District is alerting families of multiple reported cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte sent a letter to parents and guardians saying there were more than five cases reported at the elementary school.

The virus causes fever, mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

In response, the district is administering several new actions.

Custodians are conducting a thorough deep cleaning, disinfecting all areas in the school and frequently touched surfaces, the school said.

Motte said buses and transportation vehicles will also be deep-cleaned and disinfected.

The school is also in communication with local health authorities.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children for symptoms and to notify their healthcare provider and keep them home from school if they notice any.

Motte also encouraged families to discuss the importance of hand-washing and avoiding sharing food, drink and other personal items.

Anyone with questions can contact the school office at 724-684-3600.

