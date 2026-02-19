Monessen City School District employee had gun at elementary school, superintendent says

MONESSEN — A Monessen City School District employee had a gun at the elementary school on Thursday, the superintendent said.

Dr. Robert Motte said the weapon was secured by district police and school administration.

The employee is licensed to carry a gun, officials said.

“Please know that the safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We take all matters involving school safety seriously and respond swiftly to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone,” Motte said.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to the district office.

