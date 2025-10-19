Monongahela Aquatorium fills with witches during annual festival

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Saturday saw the return of the annual Witch Festival at the Monongahela Aquatorium.

Now in its seventh year, the festival invited guests to have some spooky fun.

Around eighty vendors were on hand, and organizers said there was lots to do and see.

“We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone. We’ve got soaps and candles and jewelry and oddities — a lot of different specialty vendors,” said Tonya Cheney. “And food vendors and snack vendors and dancing witches. There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

Organizers said they expected about 2,000 attendees throughout the day.

